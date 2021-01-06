New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Indian Bamboo Forum (IBF) on Wednesday said it has organised workshops for skill upgradation of artisans engaged in the sector and to explain them about the importance of design, aesthetics and quality.

Last year, former Union Minister Suresh Prabh launched the IBF with an aim to give boost to the bamboo sector by promoting entrepreneurship, research, and trade of high quality bamboo products.

"The workshops focused not only on skill up-gradation but also on building an understanding amongst the artisans on design, aesthetics, quality, finishing, importance of machine use, efficient working environment and development of new products using existing machine facilities," the forum said in a statement.

The exercise, it said, also focuses on building capacity of artisans on mass production of craft products by following an assembly line approach using molds, jigs and appropriate machinery.

Over 20 artisans from Konkan Bamboo and Cane Development Centre (KONBAC) participated in this.

They created 72 products, including hangers, key chains, bottle openers, chairs, side tables and centre tables at the workshops.

Pravinsinh Solanki, Associate Senior Faculty at the National Institute of Design, KONBAC Director Sanjeev Karpe, and Riya Talwar, IICD student, Jaipur partcipated in the workshop in others.

Prrabhu said that artisans should focus, learn and take advantage of the opportunities provided by these workshops.

