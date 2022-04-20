New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) India could be looking at a massive export opportunity to the tune of 951 million pieces or Rs 20,300 crore by 2025 for Tempered Glass Screen Protectors (TG-SP), if it moves swiftly on quality manufacturing and right standards, according to a report.

An organised manufacturing ecosystem for the TG-SP industry that meets global quality standards is the need of the hour to spur growth in both domestic market and exports, an in-depth study by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has said.

The domestic market for TG-SP for smartphones is expected to reach 550 million units with a value of Rs 25,000 crore (USD 3.4 billion) by 2025. Even with such a large projected demand, India has no established players supplying the product and most of the business (about 90 per cent) is happening in the grey or unorganised market.

The report recommends that tempered glass should be brought under the Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) regime so that proper standardisation sets in.

This will move the market to the organised sector, in the same line as mobile accessories like chargers, batteries, tempered glass, hearables, and wearables, it said. A lucrative opportunity both domestic and exports, beckons, it added.

"India could potentially look at exports of TG-SP to the tune of 951 million pieces or Rs 20,300 crore by 2025, or a cumulative of Rs 40,000 crore between 2022 to 2025 with quality manufacturing from India," according to the report.

ICEA on Wednesday released its report titled 'Building A Large Tempered Glass Screen Protectors Industry in India' in collaboration with Feedback Advisory.

Briefing reporters, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said there is an urgent need to channelise this industry with quality standards and ensure that 'sub-standard' Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are neither made nor imported or sold in the country.

"Once the standardisation is achieved, a legal and quality-oriented market will be created, enabling the local suppliers to sell through proper channels and formalising the entire supply chain,” he said.

Mohindroo added that this large Tempered Glass Screen Protectors market, if regularised, would benefit the nation by improving the country's positioning as a ‘quality products manufacturing base' and can potentially generate employment to the tune of 75,000 (direct and indirect).

The industry body has recommended introduction of standards for quality manufacturing of tempered glass screen protector, while also batting for restricting fake imports or reducing imports of tempered glass into India.

"Imports of tempered glass screen protectors needs to necessarily be done with ‘Compulsory Registration Scheme' for self-declaration of conformity with new BIS standards. There should be a mandatory 'Fog marking/etching' on all the imported tempered glass screen printers as well," the report mentioned.

