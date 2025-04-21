New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank climbed over 2 per cent on Monday morning after the firm reported a 15.7 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 13,502 crore.

The company's stock went up by 2.15 per cent to Rs 1,437 -- its 52-week high level -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the firm rallied 2.08 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,436.

In the equity market, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 521.04 points to trade at 79,074.24 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty surged 200 points to 24,051.05.

The company's earnings were announced on Saturday.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender's net profit for the January-March quarter came at Rs 12,630 crore, up 18 per cent, as against Rs 10,708 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income moved up 11 per cent to Rs 21,193 crore, from the year-ago period's Rs 19,093 crore.

The non-interest income excluding treasury increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 7,021 crore.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.67 per cent at the end of March 2025, from 1.96 per cent in December 2024.

