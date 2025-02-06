Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Qualcomm and Infosys-backed drone maker ideaForge on Thursday announced the launch of its new UAV, NETRA 5, which has been designed to strengthen global defence and security capabilities.

Powered by ideaForge's advanced onboard compute, the UAV can enable AI-driven mission workflows, including the detection of military assets such as bunkers, tanks, bridges, posts, and obstacles, ideaForge Technology Limited said in a statement.

Also Read | What Is Smartphone Vision Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and How To Protect Eyes.

Besides, the new UAV can also identify and track moving objects or people in real-time, during both day and night operations, it stated.

Built for the most challenging conditions, the NETRA 5 is equipped with all-weather radar sensors all around for obstacle detection and avoidance, ensuring safe operations in complex environments, the company said.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

Its frequency-hopping technology enhances resistance to jamming, and GNSS-denied operation ensures reliable mission execution with continuous downlink for uninterrupted intelligence, it said.

"NETRA 5 is a game-changer in unmanned aerial technology. With its ability to operate in GNSS-denied environments, endure extreme weather conditions, and adapt to diverse mission needs, NETRA 5 represents a breakthrough in autonomy, resilience, and versatility. It is not just a UAV; it's a leap forward in ensuring operational success in the most critical scenarios," said ," said Ankit Mehta, CEO at ideaForge Technology Limited.

According to the company, weighing less than 8 kg in maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the NETRA 5 is man-portable and deployable in under three minutes. It can withstand up to 5000 landings and is designed for extreme operational conditions, including a wide temperature range and difficult environments, ideaForge said.

The company also said that it will be unveiling NETRA 5 along with its tactical UAV SWITCH V2 and the logistics UAV Concept at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)