Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir, officials said.

A joint patrolling party of police and army found a suspicious bag by the roadside on the highway at Langate in Handwara area of Kupwara district, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the suspicious bag taken to an isolated place.

The bomb disposal squad destroyed the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, the officials said, adding there was no damage done.

