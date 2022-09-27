New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Long-term infrastructure financier IFCI Ltd will allot preference shares to the government for a capital infusion of Rs 100 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on September 27, 2022, approved the preferential issue of equity shares for 2022-23 to the government as a promoter, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

The preference share allotment is subject to shareholders, stock exchanges and other regulatory approvals.

Besides, the board members also approved a proposal to call an extraordinary general meeting on October 27, 2022, it said.

Shares of IFCI closed at Rs 9.76 apiece on BSE, down by 0.51 per cent.

