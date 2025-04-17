Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 55-key Gateway Coorg in Karnataka.

"Coorg has fast emerged as one of India's sought-after leisure and wellness destinations. Opening of Gateway Coorg captures this growing demand and strengthens IHCL's multi-brand presence in the region," IHCL Executive Vice President, New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 26 hotels in Karnataka, including 13 under development.

