Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday said it has collaborated with philanthropy partner, United Way Mumbai, for daily beach clean-ups and waste management activities here.

"It is through such partnerships and initiatives that we can address the challenges of today while paving the way for a sustainable future for generations to come," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal, said in a statement.

IHCL has been complementing municipal initiatives by deploying Safai Sathis for daily beach cleanups and waste management activities at Mahim Reti Bunder and Mahim Causeway in Mumbai.

The collected waste is cleaned, segregated, and sent to a Material Recovery Centre (MRC) for recycling and co-processing, reducing the burden on landfills.

In six months, from October 2024 to March 2025, the project has collected 1,12,097.37 kgs of waste, which is systematically processed at the MRC.

"At United Way Mumbai, we work to strengthen local waste management systems, raise awareness, and empower communities to take ownership of their surroundings.

Our partnership with IHCL builds on this vision by combining resources with on-ground action through public-private partnership, ensuring that responsible waste management becomes a sustained practice," United Way Mumbai Chief Executive Officer George Aikara said.

