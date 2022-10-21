New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Non-banking finance company IIFL Finance and digital EMI financing platform ZestMoney on Friday announced a partnership through which they aim to have a loan book of USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,274 crore) over the next 2-3 years.

Under the partnership, IIFL Finance will provide the financing to potentially new to credit customers while doing online and offline purchases through ZestMoney platform.

As an industry-first association, IIFL Finance will get access to a new customer base on the ZestMoney platform which has disbursed USD 1 billion through their platform so far, a release said.

IIFL Finance has a loan Asset Under Management (AUM) of USD 6.5 billion (over Rs 53,839 crore).

"Both partners believe that the business through this (one-to-one) alliance can be scaled up to build a USD 1 billion worth of loan book over a period of 2-3 years," the release said.

The partnership complies with recent RBI guidelines on digital lending, the company said, adding, ZestMoney will also work as a sourcing and servicing partner throughout the customer journey.

Earlier in June this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cracked down on credit facilities provided by non-bank prepaid payment instrument issuers from loading credit lines onto Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) such as wallets and prepaid cards.

Nirmal Jain, Founder of IIFL Group and Managing Director of IIFL Finance, said the partnership with ZestMoney will help IIFL deliver credit to customers either inaccessible to or ineligible for bank credit.

ZestMoney, which started operations six years ago, has a strong customer base through deep integration with more than 10,000 online merchants and 75,000 physical stores.

"We have been seeing a solid demand across our online and offline partners and this partnership will help us service demand and learn from the deep financial expertise and Digital Underwriting Capabilities that IIFL has built over the last three decades," Lizzie Chapman, CEO & Co-founder of ZestMoney, said.

The other lending partners onboard ZestMoney are Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, Piramal Finance and CSB Bank.

