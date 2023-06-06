Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Leading non-bank lender IIFL Finance is tapping the debt market to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore by selling NCDs, offering up to 9 per cent in return to investors.

The debt raising through a public issue, will be launched on June 9, and the proceeds will be used for business growth and capital augmentation, the Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Holding-backed company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: List of Injured, Deceased Passengers Put On Websites; Check Details.

The primary issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is for Rs 300 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,200 crore, totalling Rs 1,500 crore, offering up to 9 per cent for a 60-month tenor.

The bonds are also available in 24 months, 36 months tenors. The interest will be paid annually, on a maturity basis and with a monthly option for 60-month tenure, group chief financial officer Kapish Jain said.

Also Read | Indian Girls Aspire To Build World-Class Apps, Solve Problems.

The funds raised will be used to meet the credit needs of customers and accelerate the company's digital process transformation to enable a frictionless experience, he added.

In April, it repaid USD 400 million of dollar bonds, raised in February 2020.

IIFL Finance is among the largest retail-focused financial services companies and is present across 4,000 branches. Its loan book stood at Rs 64,638 crore in March 2023, 95 per cent of which, is retail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)