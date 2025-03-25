Noida, Mar 25 (PTI) The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), along with the district administration, bulldozed 32 alleged illegal buildings in the villages of the Jewar Tehsil here on Monday, an official said.

For the third phase of the airport, 2053 hectares are to be acquired in 14 villages.

Shailendra Singh, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), YEIDA, said, "On Monday, a demolition drive was carried out in the villages such as Ramner, Sabauta and Kishorepur etc of the Jewar Tehsil of the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. It began at 2 pm and continued for four hours. The drive was carried out peacefully, no protest was seen."

"It came to notice that illegal construction work was being carried out by the landowners of different Khasra numbers under the notified area of YEIDA, without prior permission of higher officials. This act is a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act, 1976," an official.

Notices were issued to the land owners in this regard, but still they allegedly did not stop the illegal construction, the official said.

The drive was carried out on the land that was "illegally grabbed" during the third phase of land acquisition for the Noida International Airport in Jewar, according to an official.

