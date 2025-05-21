Thane, May 21 (PTI) The State Excise Department has seized a large consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 15 lakh while it was illegally transported from Haryana to Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of two persons, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials intercepted a pick-up truck in Sonawalegaon along the Nashik-Mumbai highway bypass on May 20 following a tip-off, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

"The liquor found inside the vehicle was of multiple brands with the combined market value of Rs 15 lakh," he added.

The two arrested individuals are residents of Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against three persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)