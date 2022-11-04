New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called for enhancing bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan.

He was addressing the 10th session of the India-Kyrgyz Republic Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, an official statement said.

Also Read | DRDO DIPAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 17 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

Goyal said immense potential exists for expansion of bilateral trade between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Both sides discussed mutual cooperation in areas such as investment, digitalisation, intellectual property, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, textiles, education, environment, standardisation and metrology, banking, transport, labour, mining and power sectors.

Also Read | Odd-Even May Come Back in Delhi Amid Worsening Air Quality: Know Rules, Expected Date, Previous Exemptions of Traffic Rationing Measure Being Considered by Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)