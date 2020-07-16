New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's agriculture exports such as oil seeds and rice is much lower and the sector is recording healthy growth rate, IOPEPC said on Thursday.

Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Chairman Khushwant Jain said that in June, 11 agriculture products, including coffee, rice, tobacco, spices, oil meals, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, cereal preparations and other processed items, have shown positive growth out of 14 key agriculture export products.

He said the average growth in exports of the 14 key agricultural products is 18 per cent against the backdrop of 12.4 per cent decline in overall merchandise exports in June.

Jain added that increasing agriculture exports will play a crucial role in doubling the income of farmers.

"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is much lower on exports of agricultural goods as compared to other sectors. This can be seen from the fact that during June, almost 11 agriculture products have shown positive growth out of 14 key agriculture export products," he said in a statement.

He added that oil seed exports were Rs 881.71 crore during June as compared to Rs 537.24 crore in June 2019, recording an impressive growth of 64.12 per cent. Similarly, oil meals exports have also recorded growth of about 39 per cent.

"Considering impressive growth in area covered by kharif oilseeds, I am optimistic for excellent growth in oilseed exports in the coming months," he added.

He also said deregulation of various agricultural commodities from the ambit of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee and exemption from the stock limit imposition will greatly boost agricultural exports.

On the agri exports, Federation of Indian Export Organisations Director General Ajay Sahai said various initiatives, such as abolition of restrictions on inter-state movement of agri commodity, selling of such commodities without routing through mandi and taking out of many products from Essential Commodities Act, will hugely benefit agriculture exports which is also supplemented by freight subsidy under TMA (Transport and Marketing Assistance) scheme particularly as freights have gone up substantially.

