New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) In a bid to free Delhi of pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday outlined plans for a clean, green and healthy city.

Gupta chaired a meeting to discuss steps to make the national capital cleaner and pollution-free that was attended by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and senior officials from the environment and the public works departments, Delhi Police, Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi Development Authority, and civic bodies.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments and the agencies to accelerate pollution-control efforts.

"We are dedicated to creating a clean, green and healthy capital with the support of Delhi's residents," Gupta said in a post in Hindi on X.

All the departments concerned were directed to take concrete and effective measures to accelerate pollution control, she said.

"The government remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to improve air quality and expand green spaces. With the support of the residents of Delhi, we are continuously working towards building a clean, green and healthy capital," the chief minister added.

