New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) India had set a target of 100GW of solar energy capacity by year 2022 and achieved 70.10 GW by June 2023 while another 55.60 GW is under construction, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

"The government had set a target of achieving 100 GW of solar power installed capacity in the country by the year 2022," Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The minister told the House that state-wise targets (for renewable energy) are not set.

Total solar power capacity installed in the country as on June 30, 2023 is 70.10 GW and in addition, 55.90 GW is under installation, Singh informed the House.

The government is making all efforts through various schemes & policies and coordinating with state governments and the private industry for realization of the target at the earliest, the minister assured the House.

The minster also said that it is possible to reuse and recycle the solar panel waste. PV modules from a solar PV plant may be considered for recycling depending upon the module conditions, he added.

The reuse of the recycled/recovered material is mainly dependent on economic value of the recycled material compared to the virgin material and purity & quality of the recycled material.

In another reply to the House, he said in 2022-23, the solar energy-based generation was 1,02,014.24 MU (million units), out of total power generation of 16,24,465.10 MU in the country, including power imported from Bhutan.

