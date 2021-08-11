New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) India Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.63 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.74 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 36.90 per cent to Rs 1,045.25 crore as against Rs 763.46 crore earlier.

Total expenses stood at Rs 983.11 crore, up 32.30 per cent from Rs 743.04 crore in Q1 FY21.

"The regular business operations have been disrupted during the quarter due to lockdowns, restrictions in transportation, supply chain disruptions, travel bans, social distancing and other emergency measures imposed by the Government.

"The pandemic situation has affected the normal business operations of the Company and production, sales and profitability, inter aila, have been impacted," it said.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 178.70 on BSE, down 2.27 per cent from the previous close.

