Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the 92nd Founder's Week celebrations of the Maharana Pratap Education Council (MPEC) here, highlighted India's rising global influence and the significant transformation of Uttar Pradesh.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and said that India has become a symbol of strength and confidence, playing a pivotal role in global polarisation.

As per a press statement addressing the inaugural event at Maharana Pratap Inter College, Adityanath emphasised how India's global stature has grown rapidly under Modi's leadership.

"There was a time when India faced uncertainty, but today, the world looks to India to define the course of global polarisation. The alignment of nations is now shifting in India's direction," he said.

The chief minister further explained that India's progress was a result of being prepared to face global challenges, marking a sharp contrast to its previous position. "The world follows those who have the strength to prepare themselves for challenges. India, under PM Modi, has positioned itself as a confident leader, exemplified by the success of the G20 Summit and its advancing self-reliance," he noted.

The chief minister also highlighted India's rise to becoming the world's fifth-largest economy, with the nation being integral to every major global event. He called for collective action from every citizen to contribute to India's progress, stressing that the responsibility of advancing the country doesn't rest solely with the government. He encouraged all institutions and citizens to actively support the vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing students, he stressed the importance of technology in shaping the future, urging them to adapt to technology while ensuring that it serves humanity's needs. He also praised India's youth for their growing presence in the world's top institutions, making significant contributions to global leadership.

Reflecting on the history of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, CM Yogi acknowledged the institution's founders, Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avedyanath, for their contributions to building a strong and independent India.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who also praised CM Yogi's leadership in transforming Uttar Pradesh.

Tomar highlighted India's steady progress under Prime Minister Modi and the transformative impact of the National Education Policy. He stressed that India is now an undeniable global force, with no major global agenda overlooking its involvement.

The event concluded with tributes to the founders of MPEC and a procession attended by key leaders, including local dignitaries, university officials, and students.

