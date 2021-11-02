New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) India has an "unprecedented opportunity" to grow electronics manufacturing to USD 300 billion in the next 3-4 years, building on scale, competitiveness, large market and enabling policies, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

The world is seeking more trusted sources for electronics post-COVID-19 and India has all the key elements in place to grab the opportunity, he said.

The minister also released a vision document on increasing India's electronics exports and share in Global Value Chain.

