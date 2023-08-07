New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) India Post expects its pilot programme to provide incentives directly into accounts of salespersons selling Postal Life Insurance will benefit around 2 lakh members of the organisation, an official statement said on Monday.

The Department of Posts has introduced the pilot program for 'Direct Incentive Disbursement' in the Delhi and Uttarakhand Circles.

"This groundbreaking initiative will impact around two lakh sales force members across the nation, including Gramin Dak Sevaks, Direct Agents, Field Officers, and Departmental Employees. With secure and instantaneous fund transfers, this streamlined process eradicates delays and the need for physical checks," the postal department said in a statement.

It said that the cornerstone of Postal Life Insurance success has always been its sales staff, the driving force behind the department's accomplishments.

"By delivering personalised services and cultivating strong client relationships, PLI's agents consistently contribute to the growth of revenue. Through the "Direct Incentive Disbursement” feature, agents will experience the seamless transfer of their hard-earned commissions from the previous month directly to their Post Office Savings Bank Accounts," the statement said.

Under the programme, the PLI sales force receives incentives directly in their postal saving bank accounts, manage their funds, and immediate rewards drive optimal performance and automated payouts reduce administrative costs, according to the statement.

