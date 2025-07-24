Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) The signing of Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom paves the way for a new era of economic cooperation between two vibrant economies.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the signing of the agreement, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Chairman R Dinesh said as a company with a strong presence in the India and the United Kingdom, this FTA is a "strategic enabler."

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

"It will help streamline trade flows, reduce operational friction and accelerate our ability to deliver cost-effective, agile solutions to global customers," he said in a company statement on Thursday.

The agreement further strengthens the company's position in a critical market while opening new doors for cross-border collaboration, investment and innovation, he remarked.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

India on Thursday signed the FTA, officially dubbed as the 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement' with the United Kingdom, the 16th pact so far, as the country aims to boost bilateral trade and investments.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)