New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Bhagalpur silk, Pashmina shawls, Kolhapuri chappal, and Thanjavur dolls will now prominently appear on shelves in malls and shops across Britain, as the India-UK free trade agreement will provide duty concessions to a host of traditional products manufactured here.

Other such goods, which will benefit from the pact, include Baluchari sarees (West Bengal), Bandhini (Gujarati tie-dye textile art), Kanchipuram sarees, and Tiruppur knitwear.

"Bhagalpur silk (Bihar) is known for its lustrous texture and exquisite craftsmanship. This niche product will find a thriving market in the UK through the India-UK FTA, enhancing export opportunities and immensely benefiting the local artisans of Bihar," an official said.

In the agri sector, items like makhana, shahi litchi, araku coffee, and Kashmiri saffron will gain greater access to the UK market.

"With duty elimination, Araku Coffee will have a larger market in the UK, boosting exports of this organic, high-altitude coffee and supporting local farmers and communities in the region," the official said.

Similarly, Indian toys, such as Natugram dolls (West Bengal), Sikki grass craft (Bihar), Thanjavur dolls (Tamil Nadu), and Channapatna toys and dolls (Karnataka), will get a major export boost.

Footwear like Vellore chappals (Tamil Nadu), Shantiniketan leather (West Bengal), and Kolhapuri footwear (Maharashtra) will gain easier access to the UK market, enhancing demand for these traditional footwear.

"Kolhapuri footwear, with its GI (Geographical Indication) tag, will see greater demand in the UK, boosting the export of traditional handcrafted shoes and supporting local artisans while promoting Maharashtra's rich craft heritage," the official added.

Further, greater marker access will be enjoyed by Morbi ceramics (Gujarat), Bulandshahr's Khurja pottery, and Kashmir's premium willow bats (J&K) in Britain.

The pact, officially called a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds inked the agreement.

It will now require approval from the British Parliament before it can take effect. The process may take about a year.

