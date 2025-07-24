New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) India has, for the first time, agreed to include a dedicated chapter on trade and gender equality in a free trade agreement with the UK.

The purpose of this chapter, according to the FTA document, is to enhance opportunities for women, including workers, business owners and entrepreneurs, to participate equitably in global, regional, and domestic economies.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

Accordingly, the two nations have agreed to advance women's economic empowerment and gender equality across this agreement.

The document said India and the UK shall endeavour to implement and enforce their respective laws, policies, practices, and regulations that promote gender equality and improve women's access to trade and economic opportunities.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A Trade and Gender Equality Working Group has been established, consisting of government representatives. The Working Group will meet at regular intervals.

"The Trade and Gender Equality Working Group may consider any matter that it regards as appropriate to advance women's economic empowerment and gender equality across this Agreement and otherwise achieve the objectives of this Chapter. The Trade and Gender Equality Working Group may make recommendations to the Joint Committee," it said.

It added that the working group will monitor and review the implementation and operation of this chapter.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)