New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The bilateral trade between India and the US rose by 45 per cent to USD 113 billion in 2021 compared to USD 78 billion in the previous year.

Also Read | Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 756 posts in East Coast Railway RRC Bhubaneshwar at rrcbbs.org.in; Check Details here.

Both the countries have made a commitment to facilitate actions necessary for increasing the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip.

"India-US goods trade sets a new record! Goods trade witnessed a 45 per cent jump in 2021 from 2020 to reach a historic high of USD 113 billion," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)