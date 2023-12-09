Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Two-wheeler manufacturer India Yamaha Motor has launched a special support initiative for customers affected by Cyclone 'Michaung', the company said on Saturday.

The campaign which would run till the end of this month would offer free roadside assistance and check-ups among others.

The brand would offer 100 per cent lube support in case of engine overhauling and ensure delivery of parts within 24 hours, a company statement said.

All customers of India Yamaha Motor with affected vehicles can seek free roadside assistance by calling the helpline at 1800 3093 968, it added.

