Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as one of the banking partners of the Paralympic Games scheduled to commence from August 24 in Tokyo, Japan.

"The bank, through its year-long association with PCI, will provide financial assistance to support the paralympic athletes to prepare for the sports events in domestic as well as global platforms for a year," a press release said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The resources from the bank would be used to meet the requirements of the para athletes ranging from their training, nutrition and equipment, among others, PCI president Deepa Malik said. Timely financial aid for the sportspersons would encourage them to focus on their efforts to win for the country, Malik said. "We are delighted to have partnered with PCI to work towards promoting the paralympic eco system and making resources available for differently abled athletes of our nation," said the managing director of the bank Padmaja Chunduru. "Even though the paralympic movement is at a nascent stage in the country, several young and talented athletes have been training to represent it in an international arena. It is our belief that this initiative will empower many athletes to take up sports as a career," she added.

PTI VIJ (eom) http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

Also Read | LIVE News Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Series & Galaxy Buds 2 Launched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)