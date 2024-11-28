New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Union Ayush Secretary showcased India's contributions to the global advancement of traditional medicine (TM) at a conference held at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Malaysia.

The 10th International Conference on Traditional and Complementary Medicine (INTRACOM) 2024 focused on the role of digital technologies in modernising healthcare practices in traditional and complementary medicine, the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the WHO meeting, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted the successful finalisation of the ICD-11 TM2 module -- a classification system that indexes traditional medicine diseases and patterns -- as a milestone in the systematic global documentation of TM practices, an Ayush ministry statement said.

"The ICD-11 TM2 module will revolutionise traditional medicine by enabling standardised documentation of disorders, patterns and services. This will help measure outcomes, cost-effectiveness, safety, and comparisons with mainstream medicine, driving innovation and enhancing healthcare worldwide," Kotecha said.

He added, "India has already initiated national capacity-building efforts for implementing the TM2 module, including training workshops in collaboration with National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

"We remain committed to supporting WHO in developing traditional medicine codes under the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI) framework, the Ayush secretary said.

The ICD-11 TM2 module includes 529 categories encompassing TM disorders and patterns, enabling data collection and analysis on an unprecedented scale, the statement said.

India played a pivotal role in its development, leveraging its traditional medicine systems -- ?Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani -- ?which have well-established practices and regulations, the ministry said.

The 10th INTRACOM 2024 explored the integration of digital health technologies in TM, aligning with India's efforts in this domain, the statement said.

The Ayush Ministry secretary highlighted India's initiatives, including developing a National Digital Health Ecosystem under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the Namaste Portal, which facilitates seamless integration of TM practices into mainstream healthcare, it said.

"India's active role in INTRACOM 2024 underscores its global health and wellbeing leadership. By leveraging digital technologies and fostering international collaboration, the Ministry of Ayush ensures that traditional medicine continues to contribute meaningfully to global healthcare challenges," the statemrnt said.

The conference also provided a platform for deliberations on transliteration, translation, and future maintenance of TM2 entities, along with mapping these with national standards like the Namaste Portal, it said.

This convergence of efforts will pave the way for integrated global healthcare solutions. the ministry added.

Kotecha said, "The successful migration of the TM2 module to the ICD-11 main browser will mark another step forward in integrating Traditional Medicine into the global healthcare framework. Together, we can ensure health for all."

