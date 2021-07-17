Guwahati, Jul 17 (PTI) Industry bodies on Saturday hailed the Assam budget for 2021-22 fiscal as "forward- looking" and "people-centric" one with focus on agriculture, rural economy and infrastructure development.

They also praised the state government for not imposing new tax amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government on Friday presented the Rs 566 crore deficit budget for 2021-22 in the state assembly, proposing one lakh government jobs and no new taxes.

The maiden budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government was tabled by Ajanta Neog, the state's first-ever woman finance minister.

FICCI Northeast Advisory Council chairman Ranjit Barthakur said the budget is "forward looking with no additional tax burden at a very difficult time".

He welcomed the state's focus on agriculture, rural economy and infrastructure development under the Asom Mala initiative.

The industry veteran also praised the initiatives taken for the tea workers like provision of piped drinking water connections.

FICCI Assam State Council chairman Dipankar Barua said, "This is a very progressive and responsive budget. Several recommendations made by the industry have received due consideration."

The government has decided to address the difficulties faced by the unorganised sector, particularly small traders and craftsmen by giving them a one-time grant.

"The decision to provide social security to motor transport workers and small tea garden labourers is also welcome," he added.

Barua lauded the plan to develop 100 industrial parks and the decision to create Nano Incubation Centres for industries at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh.

ICC, in a separate press statement, said it is a "people-centric budget" and hoped that actions would be taken at the grassroots.

"Allocation of Rs 40 crore as financial assistance to families who have lost one or more members to COVID-19 truly depicts the empathetic attitude of the current government towards Assam's population," the industry body said.

The tax waive on medicines and other equipment dealing with COVID-19 were also welcomed by the industry association.

It also lauded the endeavour to fill up one lakh vacancies across 48 state government departments.

