Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Three including a baby girl and two women died while 13 others were injured in a road accident in Suryapet district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Suryapet district when an auto-rickshaw hit a parked lorry from the rear after it was hit by a car at around 4.30 pm, they said.

The victims were a 17-month-old girl and two women aged 44 and 63. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.

The condition of three of the injured including the auto-driver is stated to be serious, a police official said.

Police is investigating further

