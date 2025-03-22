Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) A five-month-old child died after being burnt alive in a fire that broke out in a hut in Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

Police said that at the time of the accident in Bali area, the child's parents had gone to work.

Also Read | Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Out: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Results Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

The child was identified as Manoj. The reasons for the fire in the hut are being investigated, they said.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, they added.

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)