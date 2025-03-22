Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 22 (PTI) A five-month-old inmate at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) here died at a state-run hospital reportedly due to ill health on Saturday, sources said.

Police said the boy developed some uneasiness and was shifted to the hospital where he breathed his last.

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

Though there were also reports that the death was due to milk aspiration and the infant was suffering from some breathing issues when it was admitted to the hospital, police didn't confirm this.

"As of now, there is nothing suspicious in the incident. The child was said to be not well. We can confirm the exact cause of the death only after a post mortem which is yet to be done," a police officer said.

Also Read | What Is VPA in UPI? Is VPA and UPI ID Same? How Do I Find My UPI VPA? Check All Details of Virtual Private Address and UPI Payment ID Here.

The state-run Council witnessed the death of another child, a two-month-old, last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)