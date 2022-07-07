Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) India's first listed fintech player Infibeam Avenues, which has just launched the country's first 'pin-on-glass' payments platform for merchants, has set the target of doubling its gross merchandise value or transaction value to USD 100 billion by FY24.

The Ahmedabad-based company, which has been in the digital payments space since 2007 and now serving over 50 lakh merchants, also expects to double its gross revenue to Rs 2,400-2,500 crore by the end of the next fiscal from Rs 1,200 crore in FY22, if the present margin structure was not altered by competition or regulators, its managing director Vishal Mehta told PTI on Thursday.

For the current year, the company has set a gross revenue target of Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 crore, he added.

Infibeam, which provides its services under the brand name of CCAvenue, had processed transactions worth USD 49 billion in FY22, from which it had earned around Rs 1,200 crore in gross revenue. The transaction value should touch USD 100 billion by March 2024, Mehta said, adding if the fee structure remains same then the gross revenue should also double.

It had reported a 19 per cent growth in consolidated net income at Rs 84 crore in FY22 from Rs 70 crore in FY21 on net revenue of Rs 259 crore, which rose 11 per cent from Rs 233 crore in the previous fiscal. It had recorded transaction processed value of USD 49 billion or Rs 2.75 lakh crore in FY22, a growth of 98 per cent on-year.

On the two new services it launched on Thursday, Mehta claimed that while the CCAvenue mobile app is an advanced omni-channel payment platform, the second offering TapPay is the country's first pin-on-glass payment solution, which works like a PoS (Point of Sale) machine at the merchants' end.

TapPay, an app for Android phones, works like a PoS machine but without the need for swiping the debt/credit cards, he said and explained that all a merchant has to do is to download the app for free after meeting the KYC requirements and then ask the customer to key in the PIN on his/her own phone for transactions above Rs 5,000.

Therefore, it is called 'pin-on-glass solution', he said.

He claimed TapPay to be a game-changer as it works like a contactless PoS payment technology converting an Android phone into smart PoS machine for merchants.

It's a game-changer for one its free, barring the applicable transaction fees, which varies from 1.5-2 per cent credit cards and 70-80 bps for debit cards, and secondly a PoS machine costs Rs 10,000-14,000 for a small merchant. This will also go a long way in making digital payments acceptance much more easier and affordable for smaller merchants.

Mehta said the company's gross revenue is 70-80 bps of the GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) while the net revenue in 7-9 bps of the total. Currently over 90 per cent of its income come from domestic operations, of which 80 per cent are from the low-margin payments business and the rest from the high-margin platform business that fetches over 60 per cent of the company's profit.

The company is the No. 2 player in the UAE where it processed over 8 billion dirhams last year, and is also growing fast in Saudi Arabia and the US. That apart, it is also present in Australia and Oman, he said, adding, by FY25, the overseas operations should contribute over 25 per cent of gross revenue, which is under-10 per cent now.

To improve bottom line, he said, the company is also focusing on offering financial services like express settlements within minutes from two-three days now.

When asked going forward whether the company's focus will move to such high margins services, Mehta said, "our offerings are like a flywheel and therefore both will continue to grow and work side by side.

Infibeam was founded by Sachin Dalal, Vishal Mehta and Neeru Sharma in 2007 and provides end-to-end e-commerce payments solutions to small and large merchants, enterprises and governments.

