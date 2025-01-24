New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Insurers are hopeful of a host of tax benefits, including concessions for the insurance and healthcare sectors, from the Union Budget 2025-26 to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

SBI General Insurance MD and CEO Naveen Chandra Jha said that as India advances toward financial inclusivity and universal healthcare, the upcoming Budget is expected to further strengthen the healthinsurance sector.

Initiatives like Bima Sugam, designed to achieve the goal of 'Insurance for All' by 2047, are expected to receive regulatory and fiscal support to address the protection gap, he noted.

"Additionally, the budget is likely to focus on expanding access in underserved regions through government-private partnerships, targeted subsidies, and advancements in digital infrastructure," Jha added.

Bajaj Allianz Life MD and CEO Tarun Chugh said India's economic growth presents immense opportunities for the insurance sector to enhance financial resilience.

"Aligning tax deduction of life insurance annuity products with the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and addressing the issue of tax on principal component on annuity products can evolve retirement needs effectively," he added.

Chugh also made a case for the introduction of a separate tax deduction for term insurance and extending the tax deduction on life insurance premiums under the new tax regime.

According to the Annual Report of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), the country's insurance penetration in 2023-24 was 3.7 per cent compared to 4 per cent in 2022-23.

The penetration for life insurance industry marginally declined from 3 per cent in 2022-23 to 2.8 per cent during 2023-24.

The penetration with respect to the non-life insurance industry remained the same at 1 per cent during 2023-24.

Subrata Mondal, MD and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance said the Union Budget provides an essential opportunity for the government to implement reforms that can address industry challenges and encourage the broader adoption of insurance products.

One key expectation is the enhancement of tax incentives for policyholders to promote wider uptake of insurance, he added.

Another priority is increasing budgetary support for government-backed insurance schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, he added.

"They would significantly improve access to insurance for underserved populations, particularly in rural and economically weaker regions," Mondal said.

Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said that while India is a fast-growing economy fuelled by its rising middle-class population of 25-45-year-olds, the proportion of people above the age of 60 is equally increasing at a rapid pace.

Financial stability is a cornerstone of a secure future. One of our hopes for the upcoming budget is to see support for pension and annuity plans, which are key financial instruments for the retirement planning needed to create that stability, he added.

"Tax support for pension plans offered by life insurers on par with the National Pension Scheme will provide both greater choice and allow diversification of assets into multiple pension plans," he said.

Bansal also urged the government to consider removing GST on premiums for annuity plans to support pensioners and make annuities more affordable and accessible.

Universal Sompo General Insurance Managing Director and CEO Sharad Mathur opined that strengthening the insurance sector is essential for driving financial resilience, economic stability, and inclusive growth.

With targeted reforms and incentives like the reduction of GST on Health insurance, we can unlock the true potential of insurance, ensuring wider coverage, encouraging innovation, and building a secure future for every individual and business, Mathur said.

Srikanth Kandikonda, Chief Financial Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said that given the rising healthcare costs and the need for higher sum insured cover, the government should reduce the tax burden by increasing the limits under Section 80D of income tax for premiums paid for health insurance to Rs 50,000 for all and Rs 1 lakh for senior citizens.

"This is crucial for achieving the government's vision 'Insurance for all by 2047' and would substantially reduce the financial burden on families investing in their health and financial wellbeing," Kandikonda added.

During 2023-24, the non-life insurance industry underwrote a total direct premium of Rs 2.90 lakh crore in India, registering a growth of 12.76 per cent from the previous year.

There were 26 life insurers, 25 general insurers, eight standalone health insurers, 12 reinsurers and foreign reinsurance branches, and two specialised insurers, registered as of March 31, 2024.

