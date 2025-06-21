New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday performed yoga on the banks of the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar on the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY).

She was joined by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and her cabinet minister Kapil Mishra.

On the choice of the the venue, Gupta said they wanted to show people that the cleaning work of the river is underway.

"Yamuna river is the symbol of our faith but the previous governments have ignored it. They did not work to clean it. But in the four months that we have been in power, we have worked to clean it," she said.

"People ask me, where will the cruise run? I want to tell them, the cruise will run on this river where students performed yoga today on boats," Gupta added.

Hitting out at the AAP dispensation, she said they associated yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did not celebrate the occasion.

"If they associate yoga with Prime Minister Modi, what can we do? Tomorrow, he might leave his food if he sees PM's association with it. After seeing BJP government in Delhi, he left the national capital," she charged.

The government organised programmes at 11 locations to commemorate the IDY, with ministers, MLAs and BJP MPs joining the celebrations.

