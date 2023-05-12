New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Samakhiyali Tollway Private Ltd has executed concession agreement with NHAI for Samakhiyali Santalpur Build, operate, transfer (BOT) project in Gujarat.

In a statement, the company said it is a 6-lane project of 90.90 kilometres stretch on NH27 with the cost outlay of project is Rs 2,132 crore.

The project has concession period of 20 years from appointed date, including 2 years construction period, it added.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) Integrated Infrastructure player in the highways segment has an asset base of over Rs 70,000 crore in 11 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

