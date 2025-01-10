New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has posted nearly 27 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 425.37 crore in December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Revenue from operations grew 35.57 per cent to Rs 1,698.99 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 1,253.20 crore in the third quarter of FY24, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | 2024 Becomes Earth's Hottest Year on Record, Breaching Key 1.5 Degrees Celcius Threshold for the First Time.

Profit After Tax (PAT) or net profit recorded a 26.77 per cent rise in the reporting quarter to Rs 425.37 crore from Rs 335.54 crore in Q3 FY24, it said.

The company also stated that its net worth strengthened to Rs 9,842.07 crore, registering a 20.99 per cent year-on-year growth from Rs 8,134.56 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved to Rs 1.58, growing by 15.03 per cent from Rs 1.38 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, said, "Our outstanding performance in Q3 FY 2024-25 reflects IREDA's steadfast commitment to accelerating India's renewable energy transition."

"The significant growth in loan sanctions, disbursements, and the expansion of our loan book highlight our pivotal role in financing sustainable energy projects," he said, adding that IREDA remains well-poised to drive the nation's green energy ambitions forward.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)