New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The country's iron ore production rose by 3 per cent to 182.6 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current fiscal.

India's iron ore output was 177.2 MT in the year-ago period, according to the provisional data.

Also Read | What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here's How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

The mines ministry in a statement said that the country's manganese ore output rose by 9.5 per cent to 2.3 MT in April- November period over 2.1 MT during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Production of chromite rose to 2 MT over 1.8 MT in the year-ago period. The production of bauxite also rose by 8.9 per cent to 15.9 MT in April- November period over 14.6 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Next DA Hike Be Announced? Know How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Can Expect.

"In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in FY 2024-25 (April-November) posted a growth of 1.1 per cent over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 27.91 lakh tonnes (LT) in FY 2024-25 (April-November) from 27.60 LT in FY 2023-24 (April-November)," the mines ministry said.

India is the second-largest aluminium producer and the fourth-largest iron ore producer in the world.

Continued growth in the production of iron ore in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industry viz. steel.

Coupled with growth in aluminium and copper, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)