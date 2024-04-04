Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Apr 4 (PTI) Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of senior DMK leader and former Speaker R Avudaiyappan here, sources said.

He is the DMK's District Secretary for Tirunelveli (East) unit.

A team of officials held searches over complaints of money distribution, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, the sources added.

