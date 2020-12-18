New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) IT stocks were in demand on Friday rising up to 3 per cent amid better-than-expected results from Accenture Plc.

Shares of Infosys gained 2.64 per cent, Wipro jumped 1.89 per cent, MindTree 1.58 per cent, HCL Technologies 1.32 per cent and TCS 0.87 per cent on the BSE.

Following gain in these counters, the BSE Information Technology index gained 1.70 per cent to close at 23,226.73.

"IT index was top performer today (Friday) with strong buying in many IT counters due to strong performance and upbeat commentary from Accenture," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

According to a report by Edelweiss Research, Accenture posted strong Q1 FY21 earnings and raised the FY21 guidance."

