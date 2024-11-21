Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Two media persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have been booked for alleged false reporting, police said on Thursday.

A police official said the media persons were booked by police in Sopore township of the north Kashmir district.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Giving details, the official said that on Wednesday, Sopore Police Station received a reliable information to the effect that Sopore resident Mueeb ul Haq and Suhail Khan, from Delina Baramulla, have resorted to "wrong reporting" and have posted "frivolous news" on social media platforms by "misrepresenting' a hit and run case as a murder case.

"This wrong reporting rapidly spread across the Sopore area and had all potential to create the law and order issues. This wrong reporting hurt the sentiments of the people besides raising questions against the investigation agency," the official said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

He said an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Sopore Police Station and both the accused have been arrested.

According to officials, on November 5, Azhar Janwari, got injured in a hit and run case and subsequently succumbed to his injuries on November 18 at SKIMS hospital here.

The accused, Nadeem Badam of Sopore, was traced by the local police. The man later confessed to the offense, they said.

The Sopore police have urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information that can cause harm to public peace and the investigation progress, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)