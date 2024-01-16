Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Additional DGP Anand Jain on Monday directed all the intelligence agencies to be alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations so that anti-national elements do not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Reviewing security arrangements for Republic Day at a high-level meeting of officers of intelligence agencies, the Army, BSF, CRPF, and civil administration here he asked the supervisory officers to remain alert in their areas.

"Proper coordination should be maintained among all the intelligence agencies, and security organisations to foil the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations," Jain said.

He stressed that proper briefing should be given to the officials deployed for Republic Day duty.

Adequate security arrangements should be made available in and around the venue of the Republic Day function at the M A Stadium, the police officer added.

