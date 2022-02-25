Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday declared the industrial estate at Udhampur as 'women industrial estate' to promote women entrepreneurship in the Union Territory.

"To promote women entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council (AC) under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today (Friday) declared the industrial estate at Seen-Thakran in Udhampur as women industrial estate," according to an official spokesman.

In a first-of-its-kind decision, the administrative council declared the Industrial Estate at Seen, Thakran, Udhampur as reserved for women entrepreneurs and women-led industries, he said.

The decision will benefit women entrepreneurs and industrialists as any business enterprise having a minimum of 51 per cent stake held by a woman entrepreneur shall qualify to apply for allotment in reserved industrial estate, he said.

Moreover, under the new J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy, the eligible women entrepreneurs will be allotted suitable parcels of land through a transparent single-window mechanism in a time-bound manner. HRS hrs

