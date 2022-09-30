Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the prime objective of the government is to make the lives of silk farmers better and to ensure its uniqueness, beauty, and ingenuity, dominates the global market.

The Lt Governor inaugurated a day-long workshop on Sericulture in J-K, "Silk Samagra and beyond", at SKICC here.

Commending the efforts of all the stakeholders, scientists, officers, and farmers for the holistic development of the sericulture sector in J-K, Sinha said the workshop will serve as an effective tool to provide a platform for sharing of knowledge of the latest technologies and details of government schemes to stakeholders for increasing productivity of silk in the UT.

"Our prime objective is to make the lives of farmers associated with this dream fabric better and to ensure uniqueness, beauty, and ingenuity, which are the hallmark of J-K's crafts, dominates the global market," he said.

The Lt Governor said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government endeavours to provide training, technology inputs, IT tools, and such other infrastructure support required for the transformation of sericulture.

