Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) A sessions court in Kupwara on Monday sentenced a man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a 22-year-old acid attack case.

The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Shazia Tabassum on October 21 convicted Mohammad Jamal Bhat for the 2001 incident and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him.

The court also sentenced Bhat's wife and three daughters to two years of rigorous imprisonment each for assaulting the acid attack survivor and his family.

According to the case file, the Bhat family, who are neighbours of victim Abdul Rashid, had trespassed onto his property and uprooted poplar trees.

This led to an altercation and the accused family splashed acid on Rashid's face and thrashed him.

