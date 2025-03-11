Srinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers from two separate places and recovered contraband substances from their possession, an official said.

In the first arrest, a police team intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint in the Pampore area of Pulwama district and arrested three persons after recovering 290 grams of charas-like substance and Rs 97,500 in cash from them.

The arrested, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Mukhtar Ahmad Mir and Javid Ahmad Kawa, have been booked under relevant sections of NDPS, and their vehicle has been seized, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in Kupwara district, Muneer Ahmad Lone was arrested after police recovered a cannabis-like substance from his possession during a routine checking at Khazan Mati in Kralpora village, the official added.

