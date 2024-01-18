Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday attached a property belonging to an accused in a terror-related case, police said.

The property belongs to Ab Salam Rather, whose son Zahoor Ahmad Rather was allegedly working as a terrorist associate and providing food, shelter and logistic support to terrorists, a police spokesperson said.

The property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other provisions of law.

"Continuing the crackdown on terror ecosystem, police in Anantnag along with concerned executive magistrate attached residential property belonging to Ab Salam Rather at Tangpawa-Kokernag," the spokesperson said.

"During the investigation, it had surfaced that Zahoor Ahmad Rather, son of Ab Salam Rather, was working as a terrorist associate (OGW) and was providing food, shelter and other logistic support to terrorists identified as Asif Reshi @ Khubaib S/O Mohd Yaseen Reshi R/O Sheikhpora Marhama and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, @ Talha S/O Abdul Ahad Bhat R/O Nai Basti Marhama (both killed in encounter) at his residential house and thus it falls within ambit of 'proceeds of terrorism' under section 2(g) r/w section 25 of UA(P) Act 1967," he said.

He said the attachment of property was sanctioned by the competent authority.

