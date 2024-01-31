Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Condemning alleged acts of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, Ramban district administration on Wednesday said that police has booked several persons for "derogatory posts" on social media.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said the administration has zero tolerance for such "provocative behaviour" and that it was taking swift action against those involved.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

"Ensuring that those responsible face rightful consequences. Zero tolerance for such provocative behaviour. The DC of Ramban urges the public to prioritise communal harmony and respect for all sentiments," the DC said in a post on X.

Police has lodged cases under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between different group), 298 (wounding the religious feelings), and 505 (public mischief with incitement), he said.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)