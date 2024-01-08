Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board here on charges of demanding and taking a bribe.

According to a statement issued by the ACB, Bilquees Ara, a scientist in the PCB, was arrested while taking Rs 5000 bribe from a complainant for issuing 'Consent to Operate' (CTO) a bakery unit located in Industrial Estate at Khonmoh.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The ACB said the complainant had applied for the consent in November last year but the accused officer was "unnecessarily delaying the matter".

"It was further alleged that on January 6, the complainant visited the accused at the PCB office and requested her to process his case. She demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuance of CTO. However, after negotiation the amount was settled at Rs 5,000," the ACB said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

It said the complainant chose not to give the bribe and reported the matter to the ACB which constituted a trap team.

The ACB team caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and taking the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The money was recovered from the accused on the spot, the agency said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)