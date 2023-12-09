Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) A man accused of raping a woman was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Shambu Ram, a resident of Bazigar Basti Swankha morh Vijaypur, was on the run after a case of rape was recently registered against him following a complaint by the victim, a police spokesman said. After strenuous efforts, police was successful in tracing and arresting the accused from Vijaypur, he said.

Meanwhile, police also arrested drug peddler Dharminder Singh from Sarore and recovered some quantity of heroin worth over Rs 20,000 from his possession, the spokesperson said. In another case, police arrested Dhuni Chand who is accused of causing death of a woman some time back due to negligent driving from Vijaypur area of the district.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said police are making all efforts to arrest those involved in heinous crimes and taking all such cases to their logical conclusion without any delay.

