Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) A delegation of student activists on Wednesday met National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi to seek his support against the existing reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation met Mehdi at his residence in central Kashmir's Budgam district to raise concerns over the policy that provides only 30 per cent of seats for open merit candidates.

"We conveyed our concerns directly to him, and he assured us that he stands with us. He promised to support us unconditionally," one of the student activists said.

The meeting took place a day after the deadline to submit a report on the issue of reservations in the Union Territory (UT) ended on Tuesday.

The cabinet sub-committee head, Sakina Itoo, who is also the UT's education minister, posted on X on Tuesday that the panel has drafted the report, which will be presented at the next cabinet meeting. He said the delegation told Mehdi they will wait for the official release of the report before taking the next course of action.

"We will not jump to conclusions. Once the report is out, we will review it thoroughly. If it addresses our demands, we will welcome it. If not, we are prepared to launch a democratic struggle," he added.

Mehdi's office, in a post on X, said he heard the concerns of the reservation activists and reassured them of his continued commitment to the matter.

"Today, Hon'ble MP @RuhullahMehdi met with multiple delegations of reservation activists, heard their concerns, and reaffirmed his unwavering support for their cause. He reassured them of his continued commitment in this crucial matter," the MP's office said.

